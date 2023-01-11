Mary Lou Morris Mitchell, 88, of Clarksburg, WV passed away peacefully to the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Uffington, WV on November 20, 1934 a daughter of the late Millard Morris and Gale McCoy Morris Boleratz. Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard “Dick” Mitchell, who passed away on May 28, 2020. Mary is survived by her children, Mary Ann (John) Janicki, Susie (Chris) Krug, Richard Mitchell, II, Daniel (Donna) Mitchell, Lora Secret and companion Chuck Kersting, Jayne Mitchell and companion John Herbig, and son-in-law, Kevin Page; 12 grandchildren, Joanna (Ryan) Coster, Jessica Williams, Jordan (Josh) McGrath, Dru Mitchell, Sarah (Jake) Willis, Bailey Page, Rachel Krug, Mary Claire Page, Alex Jayne Secret, Grace Krug, Jack Mitchell and Emma Mitchell; four great grandchildren, Cooper and Olivia Williams and Cameran and Charlotte Coster; four nephews, Stephen (Eve) Walker, Harry (Rhonda) Mitchell, Tom (Debbie) Cobb and Gary Cobb; several great nieces and nephews; and the children of the late Dr. William Walker. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Julia Page; one grandson, Kevin Mitchell Page; and her sister, Evelyn JoAnn Walkee. Mary worked in a hospital setting as a Clinical Pathologist and Histologic Technician and later at Stealey United Methodist Church in the daycare center. Mary Lou was a loving wife, mom, mimi and sister. She always had a way to make people feel welcomed and loved. Mary Lou was a member of the Stealey United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She loved her church family as well. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Mary’s memory to the Stealey United Methodist, 521 Milford St, Clarksburg, WV 26301. The Mitchell family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Mary’s caregiver and friend, Tammy Swiger and WVU Hospice. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Mitchell will be cremated. An inurnment will be announced at a later date where she will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

