Mild temperatures tomorrow, snow showers on Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer than the past few days, and skies will be cloudy. Tomorrow will be warmer still, but rain and snow showers will also push in these next few days. Find out more in the video above!

This afternoon will start out cloudy but dry, with light winds and temperatures in the mid-50s, well above average for this time of year. Then after 5 PM, a warm front will lift in and bring scattered showers to our region. These showers won’t produce much rain, about 0.1″ to 0.2″, and most of the showers should be done after midnight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-40s. Our region will then stay dry until the late-afternoon hours tomorrow, when the low-pressure system lifts into Ohio and pushes its cold front into our region, resulting in a line of rain that lasts for a few hours. A few downpours may be embedded in the rain, which may lead to slick spots on the roads and other problems, so we are watching carefully. Wind gusts will also increase to the 30-mph range in some areas, so it will be windy at times. Besides that, temperatures will reach the upper-50s, making tomorrow the warmest day of the week. After 9 PM, most of the rain will push east and we’re left with cloudy skies and a few showers. By the time it leaves, we’re looking at around 0.5″ of rain across our region. Then after midnight, the back end of the system pushes in, starting out as rain at first. Then as temperatures drop below freezing, thanks to cooler air pulled in from the northwest, any leftover rain changes to snow by Friday morning. Temperatures will then hover at or above freezing in the lowlands on Friday, causing most of the snow to melt before it can accumulate. In the mountain counties, temperatures will be around the freezing point, so more snow can accumulate, as snow showers push through the mountain counties. Those snow showers will stick around until Saturday morning, when most of the snow showers die out as drier air flows in. By that time, while snow accumulations are uncertain this far out, snowfall totals could be a couple of inches in the mountain counties, with not much accumulation expected in the lowlands. Thereafter, the rest of the weekend will be dry and partly cloudy, with highs in the 40s. Then next week will bring mild temperatures and cloudy skies, along with rain chances at times. In short, today will be warm and cloudy, tomorrow and Friday will bring rain and snow showers, and we’ll dry out this weekend.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers lifting in during the evening hours. Not much rain expected. High: 52.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight, then our region dries out and we’re left with cloudy skies. Low: 44.

Thursday: Steady rain pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours, with a few downpours embedded in the rain. South-southeast winds of 10-15 mph. High: 60.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with rain turning into snow showers in the morning and snow showers sticking around in the afternoon. West-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 37.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.