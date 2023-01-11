More than 800 Mon Power customers without power in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Price Cutter and Domino’s in Bridgeport are among more than 800 Mon Power customers without power.

Officials at Price Cutter in Bridgeport told 5 News they believe burning wires may have caused the outage that happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 12:45 p.m., 804 Mon Power customers in Bridgeport are without power, according to Mon Power. That is over 11% of everyone served by Mon Power in Bridgeport.

Power is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m., Mon Power said.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.