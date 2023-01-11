More than 800 Mon Power customers without power in Bridgeport

More than 800 Mon Power customers without power in Bridgeport
More than 800 Mon Power customers without power in Bridgeport(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Price Cutter and Domino’s in Bridgeport are among more than 800 Mon Power customers without power.

Officials at Price Cutter in Bridgeport told 5 News they believe burning wires may have caused the outage that happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 12:45 p.m., 804 Mon Power customers in Bridgeport are without power, according to Mon Power. That is over 11% of everyone served by Mon Power in Bridgeport.

Power is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m., Mon Power said.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Father convicted of killing 6-month-old sentenced
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man pleads guilty to first-degree murder, robbery

Latest News

Morgantown loses bid to host Olympic Diving Trials
Glenville State University students decked out for a luau at a previous Winter Homecoming. The...
Glenville State to hold winter homecoming
$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
No injuries reported after PRT has malfunction