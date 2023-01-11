New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza.

The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and a “soup of the day,” if you’re looking for some lunch.

The location has a new machine called “Ground Control,” which dramatically speeds up the process of making coffee.

The owner, Bryan Scheme, said the machine is unique to West Virginia and is only available in the Pittsburgh area.

Instead of taking 18 hours to make 12.5 gallons of their cold brew, “Ground Control” can make a gallon in nine minutes.

“We can make our lattes, cold brew, and hot drip brews all from the same machine,” Scheme said. “It also speeds up the process of making our coffee.”

The business opened on Jan. 7 and is open seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Father convicted of killing 6-month-old sentenced

Latest News

Barbour County Sheriff's Office
Heroin, fentanyl, meth among drugs found during fugitive arrest
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
Man found guilty in drug operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia
Tucker County man to turn 106 later this month