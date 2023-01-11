New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza.

The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and a “soup of the day,” if you’re looking for some lunch.

The location has a new machine called “Ground Control,” which dramatically speeds up the process of making coffee.

The owner, Bryan Scheme, said the machine is unique to West Virginia and is only available in the Pittsburgh area.

Instead of taking 18 hours to make 12.5 gallons of their cold brew, “Ground Control” can make a gallon in nine minutes.

“We can make our lattes, cold brew, and hot drip brews all from the same machine,” Scheme said. “It also speeds up the process of making our coffee.”

The business opened on Jan. 7 and is open seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.