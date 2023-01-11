No injuries reported after PRT has malfunction

(Facebook: Morgantown Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon after a Personal Rapid Transit car malfunctioned.

According to the Morgantown Fire Department, authorities were told an occupied PRT car at the Health Sciences Station was on fire around 4:45 p.m.

Fortunately, crews said there was not a sustained fire. However, the PRT car did have a malfunction.

Officials said there had been a high-voltage arc where the PRT draws energy from the supply rails. You can see a photo of the malfunction below.

The MFD said there were no injuries reported in the incident.

