Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.(Starry)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi is looking to the stars to compete with Coca-Cola’s Sprite.

The beverage company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace its previous offering, Sierra Mist.

Despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales.

Many saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.”

Pepsi said Starry is different. It’s fruitier and more aromatic that Sierra Mist.

The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions.

It will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Father convicted of killing 6-month-old sentenced
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man pleads guilty to first-degree murder, robbery

Latest News

Morgantown loses bid to host Olympic Diving Trials
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
GRAPHIC: Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast
The fight is raging over the salt mine town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.
Russia, Ukraine fight for control of Soledar