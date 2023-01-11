Pickleball continues to grow in popularity in NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Pickleball is continuing to grow in popularity. Many people might not have heard about pickleball or what it is, but it’s a fast-growing sport.

Angela Oliverio is the pickleball ambassador for Harrison County and is trying to get new courts at the V.A. Park in Clarksburg. She said they have been trying to get pickleball courts at the park for years now, but it hasn’t happened yet.

“They are in dire need of repair. They actually need to be completely redone. I have been working with the city council and also the park board and county commission as well. We’ve been in the plans of building brand new courts for us at Veterans Memorial Park.”

The new courts will cost about $300,000. Oliverio said the plan was to have the new courts last October, but that got pushed back to this year.

As of right now, there is no exact timeline as to when the new courts will be built. Oliverio said hopefully sometime this spring. With so many people picking up the game, Oliverio says new courts are badly needed.

She said they have over 800 members on their Facebook page alone and many play.

“It’s the fastest growing sport in America. I play it mainly because of the exercise. What I really love about it is that it’s a social sport. I have gotten a lot of new friends from this sport.”

She also has a message for anyone interested in playing pickleball.

“My message is don’t be afraid. We all start as brand new players and there is a lot of people willing to help you learn and play. Come on out if you want to reach out to Harrison County Pickleball. There’s a lot of people on there that are willing to help you learn.”

