Potential gas stove ban could impact local restaurants

(MGN, Pixabay)
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A proposed ban on gas stoves by the U.S. consumer product safety commission has a lot of people’s blood boiling.

Rob Davis is the owner of Brickside Bar and Grille. Like many in the restaurant business, he’s against the proposal.

“I would have to convert a lot of things over from natural gas that I have too electric.”

Davis said swapping out all that equipment would eat up a lot of time and money.

“Nowadays it takes so much time to get new ovens, convection ovens, flat tops, deep fryers. It’s amazing how many things you use in your restaurant daily.”

Richie Heath is the executive director of the West Virginia hospitality and tourism association. He said it would have a devastating impact on local businesses, many of which might not be able to handle those costs compared to corporations.

“That’s a multi thousand-dollar thing. The gas stoves are more efficient, they’re cheaper. Electric is a lot more expensive. So, you’re talking about increasing the costs on a lot of small businesses.”

Heath said this would not only affect the costs of appliances they use, but also food quality and longer wait times.

He said the intent is to ban the future sales of these products.

However, most restaurants already have safety features to prevent emissions.

“You’re always usually operating equipment with a hooded vent, a ventilation system, and things that really provide safeguards on this front that makes it seems sort of like an unnecessary protection.”

“You can’t change the world in a minute.”

