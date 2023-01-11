Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours.

The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

Officials said customers will experience a service interruption from approximately 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All affected customers should have received notification of the planned event, officials said.

In the event of inclement weather, the planned outage will be rescheduled for next Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 800-686-0022.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Father convicted of killing 6-month-old sentenced
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man pleads guilty to first-degree murder, robbery

Latest News

Morgantown loses bid to host Olympic Diving Trials
Glenville State University students decked out for a luau at a previous Winter Homecoming. The...
Glenville State to hold winter homecoming
More than 800 Mon Power customers without power in Bridgeport
UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds in Bridgeport after outage
$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia