Tucker County man to turn 106 later this month

THOMAS, W.Va (WDTV) - Later this month, one Tucker County man will be celebrating his 106th birthday, and the community is invited to send him birthday cards.

Ira Miller will be turning 106 years old on Friday, Jan. 27, and he enjoys staying busy at Cortland Acres.

“If I don’t have something to do, I’ll get old,” Miller said. He often repeats this phrase to his family and friends.

When Miller isn’t visiting with friends or family, he enjoys playing bingo. He is also pursuing a new hobby, Diamond Dot painting.

“Right now, I’m making a picture of a jersey cow for my granddaughter,” Miller said. “Helen Roth (a Cortland Acres resident) taught me the art and checks in on my progress almost every week.”

Ira Miller enjoys spending time on his new hobby, Diamond Dot painting, taught by Cortland Acres resident, Helen Roth. Above, he puts the finishing touches on a greeting card. (Cortland Acres)

Miller lived at his farmhouse in Dry Fork until the summer of 2021, when an accident caused him to lose part of his leg.

“I have been mowing my yard, my son’s yard, my church’s yard, and the cemetery for years,” Miller said. “One day, I was in the orchard, and the mower went over the hill. I hollered for my son, who was in the house. Luckily he heard me, came out, and got help.”

After surgery and a stay at an inpatient rehabilitation center, Miller arrived at Cortland Acres in September 2021. Now, he rolls around the Cortland Acres with minimal help, visiting fellow resident friends and enjoying the activities.

Miller credits God for him surviving the accident and living a long life.

“God’s been good to me my entire life,” he said, noting that his mother lived until she was 104 years old.

In addition to bingo and Diamond Dot painting, Miller enjoys packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. Since turning 100, he has packed over 1,540 boxes.

Ira Miller enjoys filling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. Since turning 100, Miller has packed over 1,543 boxes with gifts and love. (Cortland Acres)

To celebrate his milestone birthday, Beth Clevenger, administrator at Cortland Acres, invites community members to send birthday cards of cheer and well wishes to Miller.

“We rarely get to mark a milestone such as this and celebrate a resident turning 106 at Cortland Acres,” Clevenger said. “Throughout his life, Ira has touched countless individuals, families, and organizations in Tucker County and internationally. He is such an inspiration to the staff and other residents at Cortland Acres. He is a goal-setter and an achiever, and it’s important to recognize and honor Ira on his special day.”

People can mail cards to Attn: Ira Miller, Cortland Acres, 39 Cortland Acres Lane, Thomas, WV 26292.

In December of 2020, 5 News was with Miller as he rode a snowmobile for the first time. You can watch that video below.

