Worker dies on the job in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There was a deadly incident on the job for a worker in Mercer County Wednesday. Details are limited, but WVVA did confirm that a person working on a utility bucket truck was electrocuted.

Phil Moye with AEP says the Mercer County 911 center contacted AEP in the early afternoon. They reported the incident and asked AEP to turn off the power to a utility pole in Oakvale.

Moye says the AEP crew reports it appears a utility worker came into contact with a line on that pole. First responders could not move the body until AEP cut the power.

Neither the name of the victim, nor the company they were working for have been released at this time. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are investigating, but have shared no information with WVVA about the incident.

