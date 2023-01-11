W.Va. governor touts tax cuts ahead of State of the State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce significant tax cuts during his annual State of the State speech Wednesday as lawmakers begin the two-month legislative session.

The Republican governor and legislators have been at odds on how to cut taxes for nearly two years. Justice said last week that he would announce “the biggest tax cuts in the history of this state, hands down,” but did not provide details. Senate GOP leaders are expected to offer their own proposals.

Among other proposals, lawmakers also are set to consider adding staff to public school classrooms in order to help students’ reading skills.

The governor suggested a permanent 10% reduction in the personal income tax in July after the state ended the fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus. The state Senate refused to take up the proposal during a special session that month.

In October, Justice floated another plan, saying he wanted to eliminate a personal property tax that residents pay annually on vehicles. The following month, voters rejected a proposed constitutional amendment designed by state lawmakers that would have enabled lawmakers to eliminate a business and inventory tax, along with the personal property vehicle tax.

Members of the state Senate and the House of Delegates plan to introduce legislation that would place teaching assistants in early-grade classrooms, Republican Senate President Craig Blair said last week.

That comes after West Virginia scored historically low on the most recent nationwide reading and math assessment. The Republican supermajority has focused on expanding alternative education programs like charter schools and school choice programs.

Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw introduced a similar proposal past year, but the legislation failed to advance. Following a meeting between Justice and legislative leaders, Hanshaw said he expects teaching assistant funding to be included in the governor’s proposed budget.

