Ashland Middle School special education student receives custom adaptive tricycle

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new tricycle is a gift kids dream about. But it isn’t just any tricycle, it’s custom-made for an Ashland seventh grader and donated by the Ashland Kiwanis club.

Spencer Nichols is a special education student at Ashland Middle School. He’s non-verbal, and can’t safely ride a regular bicycle. The good news is, his new adaptive tricycle is the perfect fit.

“We have worked with Spencer since he was a preschooler,” said Kristy Dyer, one of Spencer’s physical therapists. She’s one of the many people gathered in the school gym, all cheering as he took his new ride for a spin.

“I was super tearful. He’s come so far” Dyer said. “He’s really bloomed socially since he got to middle school, and you could tell he was just so excited about the bike.”

The Kiwanis Club has a mission of bringing smiles to kids faces throughout the region, and giving them opportunities they may not get otherwise.

“When you see kids for the first time in their life get on a bicycle, that’s pure joy,” said Chuck D. Charles with Ashland Kiwanis Club.

“So many of these kids that we get the bikes for, this is really their only option for being able to ride a bike,” Dyer said. “They don’t have the balance or strength to ride a regular bicycle. We were really surprised that he was learning how to pedal and getting excited having never been on one before.”

“This is great, this is our sixth one we’ve done and all of them have been moving, but to see this young child clap for himself, that was it,” Charles said. “That’s what brought it all together.”

The bike has been donated to Spencer, but his family has decided to keep it at the school during the school year so other kids get a chance to use it.

The Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club raises money for the bikes through donations. If you would like to donate, you can reach out on their Facebook page.

