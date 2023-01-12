BOPARC announces there will be a modified hockey season in 2023-2024

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After the initial announcement that the Morgantown ice rink would be closed for a year, BOPARC created a solution for a modified season.

Members of the Morgantown community were concerned with this announcement.

Morgantown Hockey Association President Frank Oliverio was one of many who shared concerns with the city about this.

“It houses about 250 kids that play for Morgantown Hockey as well as development and figure skaters and other things. It would just be a real detriment to the community to have the ring shut down, and it would also be a great hardship on the families that play hockey,” he explained.

The Marilla Center was filled with hockey supporters when Executive Director of BOPARC Melissa Wiles announced they made some changes to hold a modified season next year.

“We went back to the drawing board with our A&E firm miles group and with their team and some other experts in the industry, and we figured out a different way of sequencing and a different bid process where we could bid out that ice-making equipment.” she said.

Wiles explained there was a lot to be done. However, they will stretch out the process in a way that will allow a season from October 1 to March 1.

“Every part of the building is being improved. This is a very old building understand it is not well insulated. We do have mechanical issues with both our chiller and our dehumidification unit,” Wiles said.

The 2022-2023 season would end on February 26 for construction to begin.

