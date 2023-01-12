Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month.

51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.

Two other women were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital with serious injuries in the accident.

A bench trial for Bubnar has been scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake (7/4/2021)

Man faces charges in fatal Lewis County boating accident (12/8/2021)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.