Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month.

51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.

Two other women were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital with serious injuries in the accident.

A bench trial for Bubnar has been scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20.

