Chef Aaròn Sánchez forms collaboration with WVU Dining

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new Mexican food dining station on the WVU campus arrives with collaboration from Chef Aaròn Sánchez.

“I’m a Mountaineer and I didn’t know it,” said Chef Sánchez.

WVU Dining has parented with Chef Aaròn Sánchez and Sodexo to take their resident dining experience to the next level.

Sanchez, who has appeared on hit shows like Chopped, Master Chef, and Iron Chef America, stopped by the campus to unveil Adobo Cantina.

The dining station is at Café Evansdale on the Morgantown campus. The collaboration is the first of its kind in the US, and Assistant VP of Strategic Initiatives, Erin Newmeyer, said it’s there to stay.

“So this is not a pop-up. It’s not a ghost kitchen. It is a permanent fixture in our resident dining hall here at Evansdale Café. We are super excited about it. The menu changes daily and is developed directly with Chef Aaròn Sánchez team. The students get the value from that experience. It’s a really different pallet and an opportunity to have authentic Mexican food on our campus,” Newmeyer said.

Chef Sánchez said the menu is inspired from authentic Mexican flavors and the dishes he plans to bring to the menu will expand student’s pallets while enjoying great food.

“We wanted to establish some of the classics, so we are talking about the adobo rubbed chicken, the carne asada, the charro beans, the Mexican rice, the beautiful salsas, and garnishes. We’re starting with that and establishing those traditional flavors. Then as we go, we are going to evolve the menu and start introducing new dishes as we go, so that’s the idea to keep all the students excited and engaged with our food,” Chef Sánchez said.

Sánchez said WVU was picked as the first college for the collaboration because they showed that they really valued their students and only wanted the best for them.

“Trying to think about how we can expand some of culinary mission and the idea of being able to present our food and expose our youth to it is the most important thing. Our youth is the most valuable commodity that we have in the world, so West Virginia for me was the perfect launching point because I was enamored with the university and how they take care of their kids,” Chef Sánchez said.

