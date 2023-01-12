CWB adding phosphoric acid to the water system

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is adding phosphoric acid to the water system.

It’s something they have been doing for about a month now.

The purpose is to help prevent corrosion by coating the lines, including plumbing in businesses and homes.

Kevin Short, General Manager of Sun Valley and Enlarged Hepzibah PSD, said that while adding chemicals to water can sound bad, he said the chemical is not dangerous.

”Orthophosphate is a chemical that is biodegradable, and also coats the line. It’s found in Coca-Cola. It’s also found in orange juice,” Short said. It’s approved by the EPA and West Virginia Bureau of Public Health.”

This will affect water customers all over Harrison County, including people in Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Anmoore, Salem and Shinnston.

Officials will be mailing out more details explaining phosphoric acid to people along with more information about what the water systems will be doing.

