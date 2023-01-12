Discounted radon testing available in Mon County, surrounding area

(Monongalia County Health Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Because January is National Radon Action Month, the Monongalia County Health Department is offering discounted radon testing.

Monongalia County Health Department’s Environmental Health program is offering radon tests for $65, down from the $125 it normally costs for a radon test.

“It’s a benefit to the community to try to reduce prices and allow people an opportunity to have their homes tested,” said Joe Lawson, a registered sanitarian at MCHD Environmental Health.

According to the MCHD, one in 15 homes have high levels of radon nationally. However, it is one in five homes in Morgantown.

Radon is a colorless and odorless natural gas that seeps up from the rocks in the earth. It’s harmless outside, but it can be harmful inside homes.

MCHD Environmental Health sanitarians will travel outside of Monongalia County, approximately as far east as Kingwood and as far south as exit 132 off I-79 in Fairmont, to conduct radon testing.

To schedule a radon test, call MCHD Environmental Health at 304-598-5131.

Click here for more information.

