Dr. Paul Ronald Graziani of Fairmont, WV and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on December, 27, 2022. Dr. Graziani was born to Paul Frank Graziani and Betty Jane (Spadafore) Graziani on May 28, 1948 in Fairmont, WV. Dr. Graziani is a 1966 graduate from Fairmont Senior High School and 1970 graduate from Fairmont State College. He continued his education at West Virginia University to obtain his Doctorate of Dental Surgery Degree in 1974. Dr. Graziani started his career in dentistry as a Captain in the U.S. Airforce at Nellis Airforce Base in Las, Vegas, NV, home of The Thunderbirds, from 1974-1976. In 1976 he came home to Fairmont, WV where he opened his dental practice. He served his community from 1976-2016 when he retired. Dr. Graziani enjoyed spending winters in Bonita Springs, Florida at Palmira Golf and Country Club. He was a member of the Golf Club, played pickle ball, and regularly attended Men’s Fellowship meetings. In addition to his education, loving family, and wonderful life experienced, he had many achievements. As a youth he reached the honor of Eagle Scout. He was a proud member of Tau Beta Iota Fraternity and rarely missed the annual reunion. In his young adult years, you could find him on the softball field with his famous “Docs Bombers” or playing pickup basketball. Golf eventually became his game, and he could always be found on a course. He took pride in his community and was a member of many organizations including: MonValley Dental Society, West Virginia and American Dental Association. Dr. Paul Ronald Graziani is survived by a big, beautiful family which includes his loving wife of 36 years, Cheryl Pearl Graziani; son, Dr. Stephen Paul (Marie) Graziani; daughters, Dr. Caroline Graziani (Charlie) Labritz and Briena Pearl Graziani; grandsons, Brayden Paul Graziani, Brock William Graziani, Charles Patrick Labritz, Ronald Anthony Labritz; brother, Robert (Cheryl) Graziani of Bentonville, Arkansas. Also surviving are many special nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins. Dr. Graziani was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Frank Graziani and Betty Jane (Spadafore) Graziani; brother, Donald Joseph Graziani. Dr. Graziani has chosen cremation as his final disposition. The Family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with Memorial Service to be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. James Saunders and Deacon David Lester of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Marion County Humane Society, P.O. Box 905, Fairmont, WV, 26554.

