First at 4 Forum: Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson joined First at 4 on Thursday.

In addition to playing some music, they talked about an MLK event happening this weekend in Morgantown, how culture influences Appalachian music, and how venues have changed over the years.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

