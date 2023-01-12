First veterans housing to break ground in W.Va.

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While the groundbreaking for construction is two weeks out, a long list of organizations have come together to make the first veterans apartment complex in the Mountain State a reality.

Logan Housing Corporation President Scott Beckett is also the fire chief in Logan. He said the complex will be situated in heart of downtown Logan.

“All this right here will be cleared. They are going to work to stabilize the mountain,” Beckett said. “Close proximity to the hospital to the banks, grocery stores, so it’s just a good fit.”

Beckett said the project is suppose to finish in February 2024. Construction for the project will be through Charleston-based contracting company Jarrett Construction.

“And groundbreaking is supposed to start in two weeks, so thank God we are able to get to this point because for years it was an uphill battle,” Beckett said.

When the units open up, veterans will be able to get vouchers covering rent costs through the Mingo Housing Authority based on their situation.

“That’s vouchers to help veterans that might not have a big income,” Beckett said. “So they will guarantee so much of the rent paid for these veterans, so if they are disabled or whatever, they won’t have to foot all of the bill to have a nice place to live.”

With pride, Beckett shows off the property where the 36-unit building will stand three stories tall. The property was donated by the city of Logan and by Logan Regional Medical Center. One, two and three-bedroom units will be available.

“This is the first project that is solely based toward veterans. We take a little bit of pride in that we want Logan to lead the way, especially when it comes to our veterans,” Beckett said.

The complex will be an investment of $9 million into downtown Logan. Funding comes from the local, state and federal level.

