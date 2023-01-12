Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program.

The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:

Harrison County Nutter Fort Primary School Nutter Fort Intermediate School Norwood Elementary School

Webster County Glade Elementary School



New schools in Kanawha and Mingo counties have been added to participate in the CIS program.

“I’ve been in the schools forevermore, and I’m telling you, I’ve never seen a program that works any better,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “It is unbelievable.”

CIS aims to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.

The Governor and First Lady started their CIS statewide initiative in three counties in 2018.

Including new additions announced on Thursday, the program has now expanded to 38 counties, serving well over 91,000 students in 208 schools across the state.

First Lady Justice also announced that schools in Summers County, Kanawha County and Mercer County will be the first locations in 2023 to receive therapy dogs through the CIS Friends With Paws therapy dog program.

“I’m so proud of this program and all it’s doing for CIS students,” First Lady Justice said. “I look forward to placing more therapy dogs in CIS schools this year. I know they will make such a difference at each of their schools.”

The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.

Since last April, nine Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed in CIS schools across the state.

Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal.

The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.

