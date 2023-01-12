LCSD searching for wanted man

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a wanted man.

45-year-old Joshua Lee Timmins is wanted on a circuit court capias, according to a Facebook post by the LCSD.

Timmins is described as being 6′2″ tall and 140 pounds. Officers said he has brown eyes, blue eyes and several tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the LCSD at 304-269-8251.

Below is the Facebook post with additional photos of Timmins.

