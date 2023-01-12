Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

(Nino Rasic | Gray Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it.

Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when it was reported to MECCA 911, but crews left the scene shortly after noon.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont

Latest News

West Virginia Mountaineer Heritage Season now underway
Gov. Justice pitches 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years
Power restored to hundreds in Bridgeport after outage
Police asking for help to identify vehicle, driver that tried to steal trailer
Police asking for help to identify vehicle, driver that tried to steal trailer