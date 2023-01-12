Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it.

Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when it was reported to MECCA 911, but crews left the scene shortly after noon.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

