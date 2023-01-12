Local nonprofit members working to restore historical building

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local group is trying to restore a historic building in Weston.

The building is located on Main Avenue right across from the Museum of American Glass.

It was built in 1886 by William Lively, who used it as a law office.

It is very small and only has two rooms. It’s been vacant for a long time.

Now, the group “Lewis County First” is trying to revitalize it.

Ray Smith is the Executive Director for the Lewis County Economic Development Authority. He said the group bought the building a few years ago in hopes of conserving it.

“The owner at that time wanted to sell it and give it to a group that was trusted to make sure that they did that. So, it worked out very nice.”

Lewis County First members said restoring the building will take years, but they hope to make the space as useable and beautiful as it once was.

Smith is asking if anyone has any information or pictures of when it was originally built to reach out to him.

He said they’re also always looking for volunteers to help restore the building.

