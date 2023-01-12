Police asking for help to identify vehicle, driver that tried to steal trailer

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help to identify a vehicle or driver that tried to steal a trailer.

Below are additional photos of the driver and vehicle that tried to steal the trailer.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576 or to send the department a Facebook message.

