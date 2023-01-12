Rainy Thursday, Snow on Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, but we’ll also see rain pushing in during the evening hours. Thereafter, snow showers will lift into our area tomorrow. Find out how much precipitation is expected, and how long those showers last, in the video above!

A few showers lifted into our area yesterday evening, and more rain is expected today, as a low-pressure system lifts towards West Virginia today. A few showers, and even a few downpours, will push into NCWV between 10 AM to midday, mostly staying west of I-79. Then around 1 PM, a line of heavier rain moves into our region, as the cold front pushes in from the Central US. This line of rain may contain a few downpours, which means slick roads, lower-than-normal visibility, and other problems. So if you are commuting, you may want to give yourself extra time on the roads. After 8 PM, most of the heavier rain leaves, and we’re just left with cloudy skies. By that time, some areas will see half an inch to an inch of rain, depending on where the strongest downpours are. Meanwhile, temperatures will reach the upper-50s early this afternoon, and during the late-afternoon hours, wind gusts above 30 mph are possible. Thereafter, any leftover showers will stick around after midnight. Then as the back end of the system moves east, colder air will push in from the northwest, causing temperatures to drop into the upper-30s. This turns any leftover rain into snow showers after 4 AM, with snow showers forming in the mountain counties first. This could result in slick spots on some roads, especially in the mountain counties, so be aware of that in the morning. Snow showers will continue pushing through West Virginia during the afternoon and evening hours. Because temperatures will stay at or above-freezing in the lowlands, this cuts into snow accumulation. In the mountains, temperatures will stay around freezing, so snow accumulations will take place. Those snow flurries and showers will continue until Saturday morning, when the area of low-pressure pushes into the Atlantic and a high-pressure system brings dry, stable air into West Virginia. By the time the snow leaves, we’re looking at about an inch of snow in the lowlands at worst, and over 4″ of snow in some mountainous areas. Thereafter, the rest of the weekend will be cool and partly sunny, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Then next week. temperatures will be back in the 50s, above-average for January. We’ll also see cloudy skies, with scattered rain chances at times. In short, rain will push in today, snow will push in tomorrow, and this weekend will be cool and dry.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: A few showers pushing in between 10 AM to 12 PM, mostly staying west of I-79. Then a line of rain moves in during the afternoon and evening hours, with a few downpours, and even a few rolls of thunder. The heavier rain leaves during the mid-evening hours. South-southeast winds of 10-15 mph. High: 59.

Tonight: Evening rain showers, transitioning to rain/snow mix, and then snow showers, overnight. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 35.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with snow showers pushing through at times. A slight amount of snow accumulation is possible in the lowlands, but most of the snow accumulation will be in the mountain counties. West-northwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 37.

Saturday: A few snow flurries or showers in the morning. Then by the afternoon, skies will be partly sunny. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 34.

