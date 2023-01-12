Roger Dwight Stoops, 82, of Bridgeport, and formerly of Pennsboro, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Spencer on December 14, 1940, a son of the late Lena (Brabham) and Ernest Moore. He is survived by his wife Nancy M. Stoops. Also surviving are his son, Bryan Stoops (Connie); two daughters, Annette Stoops; and Amy Stoops Badgett, all of Parkersburg; his stepsons, Brian Badgett and James Badgett, both of Louisville, KY; and his step-daughters, Terrie Swathwood and her husband Mark of Smithburg; Beth Ensor and her husband Mark of West Minister, MD; Joy Hale and her husband Jim of Baltimore, MD; and Barbara Thomson and her husband Thomas of Pennsboro; 39 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Carol and Susan; his brother, Ernest Moore; and his daughter, Jill Stoops. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he was a state champion wrestler in 1959 and a member of the Big Red football championship team in 1960. He had worked at DuPont in the Teflon Division for many years. He loved racing and race cars, and had a huge collection of model Dale Earnhardt Race Cars. He enjoyed sports, especially watching college football, always rooting for his beloved WVU Mountaineers. Condolences to the Stoops Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Roger can be sent to the The Big Red Football Team or the Alzheimer Association. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.