TSA catches loaded firearm at West Virginia airport

TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security...
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Jan. 12.(TSA Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Charleston, West Virginia man was stopped by TSA officers early Thursday morning when officials said he tried to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

TSA officials said the .22 caliber handgun he had was loaded with five bullets.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon from the traveler.

The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, officials said the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident.

“Our officers are focused on their mission to help ensure that dangerous weapons are not getting carried onto an aircraft,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Carrying a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint is a costly mistake to make and this individual now faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty that could run into the thousands of dollars.”

Last month, TSA announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont

Latest News

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
West Virginia Mountaineer Heritage Season now underway
Gov. Justice pitches 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years
Power restored to hundreds in Bridgeport after outage