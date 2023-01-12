TSA catches loaded firearm at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Charleston, West Virginia man was stopped by TSA officers early Thursday morning when officials said he tried to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

TSA officials said the .22 caliber handgun he had was loaded with five bullets.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon from the traveler.

The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, officials said the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident.

“Our officers are focused on their mission to help ensure that dangerous weapons are not getting carried onto an aircraft,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Carrying a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint is a costly mistake to make and this individual now faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty that could run into the thousands of dollars.”

Last month, TSA announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

