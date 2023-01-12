West Virginia Mountaineer Heritage Season now underway

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A unique seasons that gives hunters an opportunity to target big game is now underway.

West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey opened on Thursday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said the season is designed to reconnect West Virginians to the hunting and outdoor traditions that have shaped the state’s culture and history.

“The Mountaineer Heritage season is a perfect time for hunters to challenge their skills in the field, explore our state’s rich hunting traditions and experience the beauty of the West Virginia wilderness in winter,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “With fewer chances to hunt and colder temperatures, folks might not think now is a good time to go hunting, but there’s nothing quite like being in the woods on a snowy morning and targeting a deer, bear or turkey like our ancestors would have done many years ago.”

The season is open in all 55 counties.

Officials said hunters may only use primitive-style weapons, including longbows and recurve bows, muzzleloading black powder rifles and pistols with a flint-lock or percussion cap action. Modern muzzleloaders with a scope are not permitted anywhere for this season.

Hunters may harvest one deer, one bear and one turkey during the season. A hunter may take no more than three antlered deer during the regular deer seasons and the following Mountaineer Heritage Season combined.

A bear or turkey harvested during this season does not count toward a hunter’s annual bear season bag limit or spring or fall turkey season bag limits.

All hunters 15 and older are required to have a valid 2023 West Virginia hunting license to hunt in the Mountain State.

During the Mountaineer Heritage Season, officials said all hunting regulations still apply, including the requirement to wear at least 400-square inches of blaze orange.

For more information about the Mountaineer Heritage Season and other hunting opportunities in West Virginia, hunters should consult the 2022-2023 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available to download here.

Hunters who need to register their DNR ID number, buy a license or electronically check game, should click here.

