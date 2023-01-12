Weston works on reducing speed limit in select areas

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston is working on an ordinance to reduce speed limits for certain parts of town.

The areas include Summit Street, Cottage Avenue, and First Street.

The current speed limits there are 25 mph, but the ordinance would reduce them to 15 mph.

The city is doing this because of how narrow the roads are.

Mike Starett is the street commissioner for the City of Weston. He said they’re trying to prevent accidents from happening.

“It’s just for the safety of our citizens. That’s what we’re doing this for.”

Starett said some of the roads are so narrow it’s almost a one way.

The changes wouldn’t go through until after the ordinance’s second reading.

If residents are concerned about the reduced speed, they can call the city building.

