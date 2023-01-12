Winter Weather Advisory soon takes effect ahead of Friday snow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, rain makes its transition to snow as cold air filters into the area behind a cold front. Accumulations will hold off for a while as the ground will be wet and warm, but persistent snow showers all the way through Saturday morning will eventually get some accumulation going. Mountains will be seeing the most, but lowlands will not be exempt from at least a coating. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

