Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jan. 10 was National Save the Eagles Day, and for one Morgantown organization, they did just that.

Just before the New Year, a bald eagle was shot in Randolph County.

When the eagle was found, she had been wandering around on the ground, starving for days.

In order to save the bird, part of its wing was amputated.

Dr. Jesse Fallon of the Cheat Lake Animal Hospital said they found shrapnel in her wing. He estimates the eagle will need three to five more surgeries over the next several weeks.

The animal hospital is partnered with the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia. Fallon said they typically rehab five to six eagles a year, but over the past 10 years, this is the second time he’s seen one that’s been shot.

Fallon said apex predators, like eagles, are a crucial factor for healthy ecosystems.

“You’re not going to have eagles where you have polluted waters or air, and West Virginia has a huge amount of waterways. We’ve got a huge habitat for eagles, and our bald eagle population continues to increase every year. There’s still work to be done as demonstrated by this individual bird,” Jesse said.

Cheyenne Carter is one of the ACCA’s bird educators. The ACCA rehabs anywhere from five to 600 birds a year, and Carter helps take care of the birds and sometimes train them.

Birds that make a full recovery can be released back into the wild, but those with serious injuries, like this eagle, will be used for educational purposes at another sanctuary.

Katie Fallon said if you find an injured bird, stay with it until help arrive and cover the bird in some sort of blanket so it can’t see. This will help calm down a bird in distress.

“Often times, we’ll try to find an injured bird based on directions someone gives us, and we won’t be able to find it because maybe it was stunned and moved off or something else, but the wild goose chase is sometimes real,” Katie said.

