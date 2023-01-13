Clay-Battelle’s Kohlton St. Clair signs with Salem baseball

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Kohlton St. Claire officially signed with Salem baseball on Thursday afternoon.

As a pitching prospect, St. Clair has had his sights set on Salem for a while.

“I’ve known the head coach for a while,” said St. Clair. “He’s given me some tips and pointers here and there. He’s really helped me get to the next level.”

Family means the most to St. Clair. He chose Salem due to its proximity, and they’ve had his back since day one.

“Close to home, family can come to games, feels like a second home to me,” said St. Clair. “They’ve supported me through the process and wanted me to get to the next level. They started me off young, and that’s what grew me into it.”

With the season still in bound, St. Clair’s season and offseason will revolve around motivation to improve, particularly in his velocity behind pitches.

“It makes me want to work even harder to maybe have a starting position on the squad coming in as a freshman,” said St. Clair. “I’m working on my pitching, hoping to get my velo up and be able to get to 90 by my sophomore year.”

Clay-Battelle opens up their baseball season this spring, but in the meantime, he and the rest of the Cee-Bees are currently a top 10 team in the most recent AP poll for the state of West Virginia.

