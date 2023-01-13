Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials said the car that rolled over was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

No injuries have been reported in the accident, officials said.

As of 3:45 p.m., the northbound lane of Rt. 250 is shut down as crews clean up the accident scene.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

Latest News

Spotlight on Business: Sunmoon Apparel
Spotlight on Business: Sunmoon Apparel
Spotlight on Business: Sunmoon Apparel
Spotlight on Business: Sunmoon Apparel
WVU Children’s first in area to use device to address chest wall deformities
WVU Children’s first in area to use device to address chest wall deformities
A snowplow clearing the roads following a snowstorm in West Virginia.
WVDOH road crews preparing for snow and ice