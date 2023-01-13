Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials said the car that rolled over was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

No injuries have been reported in the accident, officials said.

As of 3:45 p.m., the northbound lane of Rt. 250 is shut down as crews clean up the accident scene.

