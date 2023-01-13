Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and WVU Bad Buildings work to revitalize West Union

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - In partnership with WVU Bad Buildings, the Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and members of the community were working on a plan to improve the city.

Chamber President Cindy Welch said they have been working towards a plan to revitalize for years.

“The Chamber of Commerce has been trying to create a business environment in West Union for a few years now. The buildings being vacant is a real hindrance. So we’re trying to find different ways to move the buildings, lease the buildings or sell the buildings to make more business opportunities,” She explained.

Welch said they were glad they discovered Bad Buildings because they help communities with the process or developing or enhancing abandoned and dilapidated buildings for revitalization.

Bad buildings Project Associate Nicole Dias came to West Union to tour a few buildings to see what they were working with.

She told the community they needed to pick which buildings they thought they should start the process with.

“I would say those that you have some type of relationship with. Even if it is you just being in contact with them or being let into the building. Those would be the easiest ones to go forward with first,” Dias encouraged.

Commerce members were working to fill out surveys for the commercial business buildings in downtown.

Welch said it’s important they begin this project sooner than later.

“In Doddridge County, we have a gas industry that is here. We do have business that needs to be here to support the industry and to benefit from that industry. They are here to spend money, and we need to build businesses where they can spend it. It is a win-win for everybody involved,” she added.

Bad Buildings would also work with the city to apply for grants to help fund this project.

