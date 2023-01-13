Driver killed after crashing into tree

Driver killed after car hits tree
Driver killed after car hits tree(WSAZ)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Culloden died Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department say it happened in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Police said John Keaton, 26, died in the crash after his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. Keaton was the only person in the car.

The Huntington Police Department’s traffic accident specialists are investigating the crash.

