House Call: Making healthy changes that become healthy habits Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to discuss how to make healthy changes that become healthy habits is Dr. Kevin Tharakan.

1). Why has weight become such an issue?

In the U.S., we all live in an obesity-promoting environment to some degree. We are constantly tempted with low-cost, high-calorie foods. We are expending a lot less energy than we used to in everyday life. Many jobs are sedentary, and even household activities like washing dishes take less energy to do now. Today, most people put their dirty dishes in the dishwasher.

The important take away here is that we have to work hard to incorporate activity into our everyday life.

2). How do you calculate a healthy weight?

The definition of overweight and obesity are based on body mass index or BMI. This is based on your height and weight. Overweight for adults is a BMI between 25 and 29.9. Obesity is a BMI of 30 or greater. The NIH has a great tool to help you calculate your BMI.

Please visit this link to find out your BMI.

3). What is the best way to cut calories?

To lose weight, experts suggest taking in about 500 fewer calories than you burn per day. This should get you to about one pound per week of weight loss. Experts also suggest limiting less healthy foods that are high in calories, saturated and trans fats, refined carbohydrates, or sugar. Remember, the best diet is one that you can stick with. It should be balanced and provide a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy or dairy alternatives.

If your BMI is high due to extra body fat, aim to lose about one to two pounds per week. People might think that losing weight quickly is the best strategy. In reality, safer and more sustainable weight loss is gradual.

Remember, you need to burn more calories than you consume. Combining both calorie restriction plus physical activity tends to be most effective for weight loss.

