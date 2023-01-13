Jesse Ross Sine, 72, of Fairview, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born in Morgantown on December 10, 1950, a son of the late Martin and Lola Sine. Jesse was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a crew chief and door gunner in Vietnam. He enjoyed going on adventures. He loved his family with all of his heart and they meant the world to him. Jesse is survived by his wife, Kimberly Sine; children, Anissa Riffle and her husband Bub, and Anthony Sine; and Anne Marie Sine, and daughter-in-law, Melissa Sine; grandchildren, Ross Walkins, Trevor Riffle, Paige Riffle, Makayla Sine, Michael Sine, Jr., Memphis Sine, Guinevere Haines, Aaliyah Aldridge, and Malcolm Aldridge; and four great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by two sons, Jesse Ross Sine, Jr. and Bradley Sine. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Robert Tennant officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at the West Virginia National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

