Local school participates in ‘Get a Life’ activity

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Students across the state are learning about financial education in an interactive way.

It’s through a program called “Get a Life.” It was created by the State Treasurer’s Office.

They stopped by Mountaineer Middle School on Friday to work with students to simulate what adult life is like.

Students were given an identity, complete with a made-up marital status, occupation and even a family budget.

They also got to stop by various stations for lessons on managing money.

Community volunteers helped by acting as salespeople, insurance agents and doctors in the simulation.

Katie Holstein, a Financial Education Specialist with the West Virginia State Treasury Office, said it helps students understand how much things cost in the real world.

”Some of them will come to us and realize that the first round they’re like ‘I really can’t afford a lot, so now I’ve learned and understood that it is important to continue my education, to go college, go to trade school.’ They’re also appreciative now of what their parents do provide at home,” Holstein said.

Kathy Wagner, President of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, said, “Hopefully it will inspire them to look at their career choices and what they want to do in their futures.”

The program also teaches basic math skills and problem-solving techniques as well as helping students understand needs vs. wants.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

Latest News

Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle saved after being shot
Local school participates in 'Get a Life' activity
Local school participates in 'Get a Life' activity
Notable bills introduced on Friday
Discounted radon testing available in Mon County, surrounding area