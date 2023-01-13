Local school participates in ‘Get a Life’ activity

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Students across the state are learning about financial education in an interactive way.

It’s through a program called “Get a Life.” It was created by the State Treasurer’s Office.

They stopped by Mountaineer Middle School on Friday to work with students to simulate what adult life is like.

Students were given an identity, complete with a made-up marital status, occupation and even a family budget.

They also got to stop by various stations for lessons on managing money.

Community volunteers helped by acting as salespeople, insurance agents and doctors in the simulation.

Katie Holstein, a Financial Education Specialist with the West Virginia State Treasury Office, said it helps students understand how much things cost in the real world.

”Some of them will come to us and realize that the first round they’re like ‘I really can’t afford a lot, so now I’ve learned and understood that it is important to continue my education, to go college, go to trade school.’ They’re also appreciative now of what their parents do provide at home,” Holstein said.

Kathy Wagner, President of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, said, “Hopefully it will inspire them to look at their career choices and what they want to do in their futures.”

The program also teaches basic math skills and problem-solving techniques as well as helping students understand needs vs. wants.

