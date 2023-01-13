Sen. Manchin visits Gassaway Kroger, celebrates store staying open

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the Gassaway Kroger Thursday afternoon with Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

In November, Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leaders that the location would be staying open after previously announcing the store would be closing this month.

“Today I visited the Gassaway Kroger with CEO Rodney McMullen, his team, and community members and talked with employees after Kroger leadership announced in November that the store would remain open,” said Senator Manchin. “I greatly appreciate Kroger leadership’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community and work with UFCW Local 400 to prevent the store closure. The Gassaway Kroger will continue to serve Braxton County residents, and I look forward to seeing this community thrive for years to come. I appreciate that Rodney also spent time with community members at the Braxton Senior Citizens Center that provides essential services for so many of our fellow West Virginians.”

The store employs more than 50 people and serves Braxton County and other surrounding communities.

