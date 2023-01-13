Sen. Manchin visits Gassaway Kroger, celebrates store staying open

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the Gassaway Kroger Thursday afternoon with Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

In November, Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leaders that the location would be staying open after previously announcing the store would be closing this month.

“Today I visited the Gassaway Kroger with CEO Rodney McMullen, his team, and community members and talked with employees after Kroger leadership announced in November that the store would remain open,” said Senator Manchin. “I greatly appreciate Kroger leadership’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community and work with UFCW Local 400 to prevent the store closure. The Gassaway Kroger will continue to serve Braxton County residents, and I look forward to seeing this community thrive for years to come. I appreciate that Rodney also spent time with community members at the Braxton Senior Citizens Center that provides essential services for so many of our fellow West Virginians.”

The store employs more than 50 people and serves Braxton County and other surrounding communities.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

‘Blow to the economy’: Kroger set to close in Braxton County (11/2/2022)

Kroger reverses decision to close in Braxton County (11/10/2022)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

Latest News

West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show set to return
West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show set to return
Sen. Manchin visits Gassaway Kroger, celebrates store staying open
Advocates: Proposed budget for W.Va. doesn’t go far enough