Snow showers likely to accumulate through Saturday morning

Temperatures will fall to the 20s and teens overnight.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers have persisted throughout the day, though not able to accumulate for most of us as grounds have been too warm and too wet. This was expected-- most of our accumulations will be coming tonight through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend before making back to the 50s for most next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

SUBMIT YOUR SNOWFALL MEASUREMENTS TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HERE!

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, January 13, 2023.
Snow showers this Friday, chilly weekend!
winter weather advisory
Winter Weather Advisory soon takes effect ahead of Friday snow
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 4 PM, January 12, 2023.
Rainy Thursday, Snow on Friday
rain tomorrow
Heavy rain Thursday turns to snow Friday