Snow showers likely to accumulate through Saturday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers have persisted throughout the day, though not able to accumulate for most of us as grounds have been too warm and too wet. This was expected-- most of our accumulations will be coming tonight through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend before making back to the 50s for most next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

