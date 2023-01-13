Snow showers this Friday, chilly weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy day yesterday, snow showers will push in throughout the day, and we’ll see snow accumulations in much of our region. As for how long the snow showers last and what the rest of the weekend is like, find out in the video above!

After a cold front brought rain showers and downpours into our area yesterday, that same system is pushing east today, leaving behind moisture and dragging cold air from the northwest into our region. As a result, snow showers will push in throughout today, starting in the mountains this morning, before the lowlands get cold enough to sustain snow in the afternoon. Most of the snow shower activity will be in the mountain counties because temperatures will be at or below freezing in those areas during the afternoon. In the lowlands, temperatures don’t dip below freezing until the early evening hours. Some of these snow showers will push in and decrease visibility, which combined with snow accumulation could affect commuting. These snow showers will also last overnight into tomorrow morning, especially in the mountains. By Saturday morning, we’re looking at 1″ to 2″ in the lowlands and at least 3″ to 6″ in the mountain counties. Because these snow totals could result in slick road conditions, the National Weather Service has most of NCWV under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 AM tomorrow in the lowlands and 1 PM tomorrow in the mountain counties. So make sure to take precautions when heading out. Fortunately, by Saturday afternoon, a high-pressure system out west will push in and cut off moisture to any leftover snow showers, ending them and leading to partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. Thereafter, cool, partly sunny conditions will continue on Sunday. Thereafter, temperatures will rise back into the upper-40s to low-50s next week, above average for this time of year. Skies will also be mostly cloudy throughout much of the week, and rain showers will push in throughout the middle of next week. So don’t put away your umbrellas yet. In short, today and tonight will be cold and snowy, the weekend will be cool and partly sunny, and next week will be mild and cloudy, with rain chances.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Snow showers will push in throughout today. Most of the snow accumulations will be in the mountains, but some snow will accumulate even in the lowlands. West-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 39.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with snow showers pushing in at times, mostly in the mountains. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 27.

Saturday: Snow showers in the mountains during the early-morning hours. By the afternoon, our region should dry out, leaving partly sunny skies. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 34.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 40.

