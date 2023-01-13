West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show set to return

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is coming back later this month for its 35th year.

The three-day event returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from Jan. 20 to the 22.

New for this year’s show, a show stage sponsored by Cabela’s and more demonstrations for hunters and anglers and their families to enjoy.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $1 for kids 6–12. Children under 6 get in for free.

WVDNR staff will be scoring trophies for free on a first come, first serve basis during the show’s three days.

Hunters may bring in as many mounts to be scored, but each mount requires a deer tag.

A schedule for the scoring table is as follows:

  • Friday, Jan. 20: 3–8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 21: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 22: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In addition to the buck trophy scoring table, the WVDNR Law Enforcement Section will also attend the event with the agency’s popular laser shot trailer.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

Latest News

West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show set to return
Sen. Manchin visits Gassaway Kroger, celebrates store staying open
Sen. Manchin visits Gassaway Kroger, celebrates store staying open
Advocates: Proposed budget for W.Va. doesn’t go far enough