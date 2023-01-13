West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show set to return

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is coming back later this month for its 35th year.

The three-day event returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from Jan. 20 to the 22.

New for this year’s show, a show stage sponsored by Cabela’s and more demonstrations for hunters and anglers and their families to enjoy.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $1 for kids 6–12. Children under 6 get in for free.

WVDNR staff will be scoring trophies for free on a first come, first serve basis during the show’s three days.

Hunters may bring in as many mounts to be scored, but each mount requires a deer tag.

A schedule for the scoring table is as follows:

Friday, Jan. 20: 3–8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In addition to the buck trophy scoring table, the WVDNR Law Enforcement Section will also attend the event with the agency’s popular laser shot trailer.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.