WVSP graduates largest class of cadets in decades

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police’s 71st Cadet Class is the largest class to graduate in decades.

A total of 59 cadets, 5 women and 54 men, graduated Friday morning at West Virginia State University.

This is the largest class the West Virginia State Police has hired and graduated in 30 years.

Officials said this class was a first of its kind, being designated as a hybrid class, meaning it is a class comprised of traditional, non-certified cadets with those who were previously certified officers in the State of West Virginia.

