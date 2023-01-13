WVSP graduates largest class of cadets in decades

A member of the West Virginia State Police 71st Cadet Class graduates on Friday, Jan. 13. This moment can be found in the livestream linked below at 38:55.(Facebook: West Virginia State Police)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police’s 71st Cadet Class is the largest class to graduate in decades.

A total of 59 cadets, 5 women and 54 men, graduated Friday morning at West Virginia State University.

This is the largest class the West Virginia State Police has hired and graduated in 30 years.

Officials said this class was a first of its kind, being designated as a hybrid class, meaning it is a class comprised of traditional, non-certified cadets with those who were previously certified officers in the State of West Virginia.

Below is a livestream of the graduation from the West Virginia State Police Facebook page.

