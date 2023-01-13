WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passes away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed has died. The news was announced this morning following his unexpected passing in Parkersburg on Wednesday. A Glenville State graduate, Reed was named to the WVSSAC in 2015. Reed was the supervising director for five West Virginia sports: cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.

Prior to his time with WVSSAC, Reed served as the assistant principal and athletic director at Martinsburg high school for 12 years.

Reed will forever be remembered as someone who cared about the future of athletics in West Virginia, investing decades of his years into the youth of athletics in the Mountain State. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and the rest of the WVSSAC.

