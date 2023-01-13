WVU parts ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU department of athletics has announced that the team is parting ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison.

Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins’ coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.

Since 1989, Harrison was a part of 16 bids to the NCAA tournament and three NIT bids. During Harrison’s tenure, Cincinnati advanced to the Final Four once in 1992, and advanced to the Elite Eight twice in 1993 and 1996. West Virginia won the 2010 Big East Championship and advanced to 10 NCAA tournaments, including the 2010 Final Four and five NCAA Sweet Sixteens.

To close the statement, WVU announced that a search for Harrison’s replacement will begin immediately.

