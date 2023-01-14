Arson investigation underway at WVU

A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation.
WVU campus file photo
WVU campus file photo(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation.

Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in a bathroom stall in Ogelbay Hall.

The fire was quickly extinguished and caused minimal damage, WVU reported.

No classes were being held at the time.

Officers are actively reviewing information as they work to locate the suspect(s) and the West Virginia Fire Marshal has been alerted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505. Information may be shared anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
Driver killed after car hits tree
Driver killed after crashing into tree
Pete White
WVU mourns passing of basketball standout, alum

Latest News

Vehicle goes over embankment in Randolph County
SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment
Road conditions around 6 a.m. Saturday near Davis
Road and weather conditions in NCWV
Tiar and her sister.
A family looks for help to make 8-year-old’s special wish come true
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | January 13, 2023
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | January 13, 2023