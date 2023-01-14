Arson investigation underway at WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation.

Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in a bathroom stall in Ogelbay Hall.

The fire was quickly extinguished and caused minimal damage, WVU reported.

No classes were being held at the time.

Officers are actively reviewing information as they work to locate the suspect(s) and the West Virginia Fire Marshal has been alerted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505. Information may be shared anonymously.

