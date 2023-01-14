Bernadine Dale “BD” Linn, 98, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

He was born on September 16, 1924, in Fairmont; a son of the late Harriet Isabelle Linn. BD was a proud United States Army Veteran and served during WW II. He was involved in many Veteran’s activities. BD worked for Sharon Steel. He loved spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed gardening.

BD is survived by his son, William Dale Linn and his wife, Annette of Michigan; his daughter, Sandra Kay (Linn) Norris of Arizona; his grandchildren, Jennifer Brey and her husband Herman, Kelly Harr, Jeffrey Linn and his wife Julie, and Shannon Harr Schultz and her husband Frank; his great-grandchildren, Griffin Linn, Sydney Linn, Brandy Hoskinson and Stephen Hoskinson; and two great great-grandchildren; his sister, Clarabelle Musgrove of Fairmont; his sisters-in-law, Katie Kirk, and Esther Hayes.

In addition to his mother, BD was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Madeline (Kirk) Linn who died on June 14, 2008; his brothers, Gale Eugene Linn, Charles Brady Linn, and John Junior Linn; his sisters, Mildred Satterfield, Mabel McRobie, Beulah Williams and Madaline Wolfe; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Linn Family Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the WV National Guard from Camp Dawson U.S Army Honor Guard. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

