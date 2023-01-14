Cool Sunday, mild temperatures, rain next week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday and this morning brought snow to our area, but any leftover snow flurries should be gone tonight. Thereafter, expect cool, partly sunny conditions tomorrow. As for what next week will be like, find out in the video above!

Yesterday, leftover moisture from Thursday’s low-pressure system, plus colder air from an upper-level trough and the lake effect, led to snow showers pushing into our area. By the time most of the snow left this afternoon, the lowlands saw about 1″ of snow, and the mountain counties saw about 2 to 3 inches of snow in some areas. This evening, a high-pressure system will start clearing out skies, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-20s in some areas. Then tomorrow, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, as dry air flows into our region. Winds will still be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-30s. Then starting on Monday, temperatures will reach the upper-40s to low-50s, above-average for this time of year, as southerly flow increases ahead of a low-pressure system out west. Skies will be mostly cloudy, however, so we’re starting off the workweek on a mild, cloudy note. Then on Tuesday morning and afternoon, a cold front pushes into NCWV, bringing widespread showers through the morning and afternoon hours. So expect mild, rainy conditions through Tuesday. Our region then dries out on Wednesday, before another low-pressure system pushes in on Thursday, bringing rain showers throughout the day. Rain chances will last into Friday. Temperatures will also stay in the 50s throughout next week, up until they drop into the 40s on Friday. In short, tomorrow will be cool and sunny, and thereafter, most of next week will be cloudy, with mild, above-average temperatures and rain chances.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies. High: 40.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 52.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers throughout the day. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 56.

